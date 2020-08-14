(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

In this May 27 photo, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls on Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in the death of George Floyd as he speaks during a news conference, at City Hall in Minneapolis. Mayor Frey on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, announced plans to hold open 100 police officer positions next year as part of a hiring freeze to help manage a 2021 budget and as activists are clamoring to shift money away from traditional policing.