FORSYTH — Coming out of the IHSA Class 1A regional meet at Chrisman, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Todd Orvis felt that his Blue Devils needed better than their third-place finish.
On Saturday morning in the Class 1A sectional meet at Hickory Point Golf Club, Orvis saw his team run better on the sloppy, muddy conditions but it wasn't quite enough.
The Blue Devils finished eighth in the team standings with 221 points, missing the state meet by two places as Shelbyville was the final team qualifier with 200 points.
"I thought the boys ran well. They did everything that they could to give themselves a shot,'' Orvis said. "It just didn't work out of them.
"This was, by far, the toughest 1A sectional in the state and we knew that we were fighting with six or seven teams to get out.''
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was the second highest finisher from the Chrisman Regional, beating Paxton-Buckley-Loda, who finished ninth, by 14 points. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond won the sectional title by St. Joseph-Ogden finished second.
"I think getting our 3-4-5 runners grouped up together was critical,'' Orvis said.
Seniors Eli Mojonnier and Emerson Thorlton led the way for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, finished fourth and 23rd respectively. Then came Murphy McCool in 61st, Josh Gernand in 64th and James Dulin in 88th.
"We were close, but each one of us would have needed to pick up a few spots,'' said Mojonnier, who did advance to state as an individual. "We always joke around that the team makes everything seem less stressful for me.
"Next week, I'm going to be on my own.''
Until the results were posted, Mojonnier was hoping that Thorlton was going to join him. But the BHRA senior was three spots or three seconds from the final qualifying spot.
"I was really proud of how Emerson ran this season,'' Mojonnier said. "He started the year dealing with Covid, but he battled through it to help us win the conference title and help us advance to sectional meet.''
Saturday was definitely a difficult day for Mojonnier for a multitude of reasons.
"It was windy and I don't think I ever had solid footing in this race,'' he said. "And then right before the first mile marker, I think I might have hyperextended my knee a little bit.
"So it seemed like everything that could have gone wrong, did.''
The knee problems only intensified the poor conditions.
"Every time I tried to dig in, I could feel it hurt a little bit,'' Mojonnier said. "And I had to dig in on every step because I was sliding everywhere.''
In the final 100 meters on Saturday, Mojonnier was passed by both Logan Beckmier of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Flora's Isaac Stanford. Beckmier was second and Stanford finished third.
"I'm usually the one that beats people at the finish,'' Mojonnier said. "But not today. It happens. Everyone has bad races. I still have the state meet and I will get it fixed before we get there.''
Mojonnier didn't blame the conditions for his finish.
"Everyone had the same conditions,'' he said. "So, if it isn't good for one person, it's probably not good for anyone.''
That included Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ryder James, who won the sectional title with a time of 15 minutes, 24.17 seconds. Mojonnier's time was 16:16.94.
Russell, Moreman
advance to state
FORSYTH — A year ago, Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin sophomore Gabriella Moreman didn't get the opportunity to run in the traditional IHSA Class 1A state cross country meet.
Because of the restrictions surrounding Covid-19 Pandemic, an official state meet wasn't held.
On Saturday, both Russell, the Vermilion County champion, and Moreman, the Vermilion Valley Conference champion, survived a muddy course at the Hickory Point Golf Club well enough to punch their tickets for this year's state meet.
"This has been my goal since last year, but we didn't have a state meet last year, so this is really exciting to make my first trip to state,'' said Russell, who finished ninth with a time of 19 minutes, 24.05 seconds over the 3-mile course.
Russell admitted it was a very weird situation to be running on a course that was soaked with water with puddles everywhere and several very muddy spots.
"There were girls falling left and right,'' she said. "I just tried to find the dry spots.
"You just had to focus on your stride and not worry about what was happening around you.''
Admittedly, Russell's strength as a multi-sport athlete seemingly paid dividends compared to other runners that just focus on distance running.
"It seemed like having a strong, longer stride helped get you through the really bad areas,'' said Russell, whose volleyball season ended last Thursday in the regional championship for Salt Fork, but she noted that basketball practice started on Monday. "It's from one sport to another.''
Moreman was 16th with a time of 19:48.02, about a minute slower than her goal for Saturday, but she was the third of 10 individuals to qualify for this week's state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Oakwood/Salt Fork senior Allie Morris was 43rd on Saturday, the last individual state qualifier was 27th.
As a team, the Comets were 12th with 343 points as only the top six advance to state.
Unity won the sectional title with 57 points while Kate Ahmari of Urbana University High won the individual title with a time of 18 minutes, 5.09 seconds.
Saturday's state finals at Detweiller Park in Class 1A will begin at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.