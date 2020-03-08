The 15th Congressional District, which includes all or part of 33 counties including Vermilion County and stretches across southern and central Illinois, will most likely be eliminated after the 2020 census because its population has been steadily dwindling, according to experts.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows that from 2013 to 2018, the district’s population dropped by about 14,000, to 690,000 — jeopardizing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives because a congressional district must have roughly 710,000 residents.
Population drops allow lawmakers, particularly those in the majority party of a state, to redraw congressional district maps in a process called redistricting. In Illinois, Democrats dominate both the General Assembly and the governor’s office, empowering them to map the entire state’s congressional districts. Map drawing is slated to begin next year, according to an Associated Press article.
The redistricting calculus means that while a Republican candidate is expected to take the conservative district in November, the winner will likely serve just one term, according to The Associated Press.
The Commercial-News emailed questionnaires to candidates running in the March 17 primary election for the U.S Congress, 15th Congressional District seat.
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, decided not to seek re-election. He was first elected in 1996.
Republican candidates running for his seat are: Darren Duncan of Rossville, Mary Miller of Oakland, Kerry Wolff of Altamont and Charles Ellington of Camargo.
Democrat candidates running for the seat are: Craig Morton of Salem, John W. Hursey Jr. of Collinsville, Erika C. Weaver of Mattoon and Kevin Gaither of Charleston.
The top candidates in each party will face off in November.
Only Morton, Duncan and Miller returned questionnaire answers.
Candidates:
Darren Duncan, 48, of Rossville; family includes wife, Natalie, four children: Emily, Allison, Laura, Adam (Laura and Adam are students at Schlarman High School); employed as a farmer, Vermilion County Treasurer; education: B.S. Western Illinois University; served on: Rossville-Alvin School Board 2007-2015, Vermilion County Board 2015-2017 and as Vermilion County Treasurer 2017-present. Other organizations involved with: Precinct Committeeman; Vice Chair, Vermilion County Republican Party; OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation Council, Vermilion Advantage Board of Directors, Danville Symphony Orchestra Board, Danville Kiwanis and Hoopeston Rotary.
Mary Miller, 60, of Oakland; family includes husband, Chris, seven children and 16 grandchildren; employed in managing their family farm; education: B.S. in Business Management from Eastern Illinois University and a degree in Elementary Education also from EIU; previous political experience: involved in helping husband on his campaign for state representative.
Craig Morton, 50, of Salem; family includes his wife of 20 years and three children. He’s employed as a small business owner, an independent pharmacist; he’s served on the Salem City Council from 2015 to present; other organizations he’s involved with: St. Theresa Parish Council, St. Theresa School Board, Library Board and member of the Elks for more than 10 years.
1. What prompted you to run for the congressional seat?
Duncan: Vermilion County hasn’t had a representative in Congress since shortly after the 1984 General Election. In the 35 years since that time, our area has been “lost in the shuffle” of legislators with large districts who don’t fully understand the issues we face here. While I certainly respect Rep. Shimkus and the work he has done representing us for the past eight years, there is certainly something to be said about having a Congressman that doesn’t live three hours away. When Congressman Shimkus announced his decision not to seek re-election, I, and many others, hoped we could find a local candidate with a grasp of the economic, agricultural, veterans, and many other issues facing Vermilion County, I was convinced that we needed to have a local person step up to serve.
Miller: The decision to run for office was not an easy one. I love spending time with my grandchildren and the simple life we have carved for ourselves in Oakland. But at the same time, we have serious issues facing our country. I am deeply concerned about the future of our nation. I want my kids and grandchildren to have a bright and hopeful future. I am a true outsider. I am running for Congress because I want to make a difference. I want to help the people in my district. I want to fight for lower taxes, better access to quality healthcare and better border security. I went to college in this district. I raised seven children in this district and helped manage a successful farm operation here. I know the people of this district and I know the issues and I believe my experiences here in the 15th District makes me well-qualified to serve in Congress as the voice for the voters in this district. Voters in the 15th District can trust me to be a strong advocate for the values they care about because we share the same experiences and the same concerns.
Morton: I am tired of the divisive polarization of politics. I also feel our health care is unsustainable, and we need to address the crisis that faces our district.
2. What do you see as the three most significant issues facing constituents?
Miller: I am deeply concerned about border security, taxes, healthcare and the tremendous debt our nation has incurred. Obviously, these are big ticket issues with no simple solutions and there are strong opinions about what to do to address these major concerns but within these big picture issues are some specific goals that I believe are attainable and something I would hope to see some resolution on in the next two years. Specifically, I will be pushing to: fund and complete the border wall; enact legislation making the Trump tax cuts permanent; expand healthcare savings accounts to help middle-class families better afford healthcare; end the Continuing Resolution process and pass an actual balanced budget. In addition, I will be a strong advocate for the district, and I look forward to working with state and local officials to provide the federal help our communities need.
Morton: Health care, rural community economics, and stability in agriculture.
Duncan: The people of central and southern Illinois want the government off their backs. I want to protect the rights of lawful, responsible gun owners and the Second Amendment from attacks by liberal Washington and Chicago politicians. I will fight to defend the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. I will join President Trump in his efforts to secure our southern border. And I will work to rejuvenate our rural communities that dot the landscape in the 15th District, helping to create jobs and create opportunities and stop the degeneration of our small communities and counties into relics of the past.
3: What would be the first steps you would take in office to address them?
Morton: We would cap the cost of prescription drugs, and build on the Affordable Care Act. We also need an infrastructure bill that will include high speed internet access. Remove the tariffs on agricultural products, and increase subsidies to diversity in crop rotations.
Duncan: You’ll find as you hear from the candidates in this race that we generally support the President’s agenda. You’ll find that we’re conservative. But where we differ is how we would get things done. One of the other candidates in this race has aligned herself with a group of members in Congress who scream and shout from the sidelines without ever actually attempting to make meaningful change. That’s not my style. I’m a farmer from Vermilion County. My track record on the local school board to the county board to my time now as Treasurer is to work with people to build consensus instead of shouting at them.
Miller: One of the first things I would do is work with other lawmakers to build public support for these policies, which I do not think will be all that difficult. The issues I care about such as border security, health care and taxes are the same issues voters care about. I can say that everywhere I go – these are the issues most frequently discussed. What voters want is someone who is going to listen to their concerns and take action on their behalf. I will either file legislation or sign on as a cosponsor of existing legislation and use my platform as a member of Congress to put pressure on the leadership in the House to call votes on these bills. In short, I am going to do everything I can as a member of Congress to get action on these issues. My priorities are not pie in the sky fantasies. They are practical ideas that can get done and can get bipartisan support. Case in point – Congress has already passed Trump’s tax cuts. Taking the next step to make them permanent is not a big task.
4: What can be done to improve bipartisanship in the U.S. House?
Duncan: It’s true that Washington is a polarized place. It’s filled with political insiders and career politicians bought and paid for by special interests. Fixing the polarization won’t happen overnight, but it will start by electing good people who want to advance the United States forward. I would use my unique background and relationship building skills to help build consensus for issues facing the communities I’ll represent in Congress.
Miller: The recently approved budget is an example of the wrong kind of bipartisanship. Both Democrats and Republicans came together to vote on a spending plan that no one had actually read or had any clue what it contained. Everyone likes the sound of bipartisanship, but it is not always the panacea we think it is. President Trump has extended the olive branch on many occasions to the Democrats. He offered to make a deal on the dreamers issue in exchange for some concession on border security. That is the kind of bipartisanship we can all get behind and support. Unfortunately, when the President extended the hand of friendship – the Democrats bit it off. I am willing to work with the Democrats for the good of the country, but I am not willing to vote for things I know are ultimately harmful to our nation. Let’s work together but I want to make sure that when any deals are reached the priorities I have – and by extension the priorities of my district – are represented.
Morton: Electing me, Craig Morton, would be a step in bipartisanship. We need independent thinking not party political talking points. I am the only candidate endorsed by the Illinois Independent Voters.
5. Other issues/additional comments:
Miller: I am concerned about some of the momentum behind what I believe to be unconstitutional gun legislation. We can address violence in America without punishing honest gun owners. I will be an advocate for our 2nd Amendment rights. Additionally, I am concerned about the agriculture industry. This is an important industry to our state, and I will fight to preserve, protect and promote Illinois farmers. Finally, I am an advocate for fair trade, term limits and deregulation. We need to continue to jumpstart the U.S. economy by freeing it from the shackles of overburdensome regulations. I have been endorsed by: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefani and her leadership committee, E-PAC, House Freedom Fund, Freedom Works, Former gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives, Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR, State Rep. Darren Bailey, State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, State Rep. Charlie Meier, State Rep. Dan Caulkins, State Rep. John Cabello, Former Congressman Tim Johnson and Effingham County Board Member Dave Campbell.
Duncan: Vermilion County is my home. We’ve been farming here since 1820. It’s where I went to high school in Potomac, where I live now in Rossville, where we work in Danville, and where we’ll continue to make our lives. As I’ve traveled around the 33 counties of this district, people often share the same views. They support the 2nd Amendment, they want a Congressman who will defend the sanctity of life, and they want a Congressman who will help President Trump secure the border. That’s exactly what I’ll do.
