Editor’s Note
Because of an early press start, the Danville Commercial-News was not able to get Friday’s Big Ten Conference basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini into today’s edition.
For complete details on the game between the border rivals, please go to www.commercial-news.com/sports. You can also read about it, along with a preview on the next game with Indiana in Tuesday’s print edition.
