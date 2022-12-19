INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue center Zach Edey kept taking his shots when Davidson sent multiple defenders at him Saturday night.
Eventually, Caleb Furst found a few openings, too.
Together, they gave the top-ranked Boilermakers an unbeatable combination. Edey finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds and Furst scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help No. 1 Purdue fend off Davidson 69-61 in the Indy Classic.
“ You know the thing about Zach, don't take him for granted. I know I don't,” coach Matt Painter said. “He's great, he's a fabulous and he's unselfish, which makes for a great teammate.”
Apparently, a great team, too, now that the Boilermakers (11-0) are positioned to keep the top spot for an unprecedented second straight week. Purdue earned its first No. 1 ranking last December, then lost its next game on a buzzer-beater at Rutgers and didn't regain the No. 1 ranking until this week.
Furst also had 13 rebounds.
Sam Mennenga had 14 points and Foster Loyer added 11 points and 10 assists for Davidson (7-4). The Wildcats fell to 0-11 against No. 1 foes and 18-116 against Top 25 teams.
This one felt like more like an NCAA Tournament game with a Power Five favorite facing a pesky mid-major team that used a combination of timely 3-pointers and nifty drives to stay close before watching it slip away late.
Edey, Purdue's powerful 7-foot-4 center, was simply too much for Davidson.
“Maybe nobody in the country is playing as well as Zach Edey right now,” first-year Wildcats coach Matt McKillop said. “The funny thing is at halftime, I felt we played pretty well against him — and he had 17 (points) and 11 (rebounds).”
Furst's quick second-half start helped the Boilermakers start breaking away.
But when Davidson closed to 45-43 with 9:05 to go, Edey answered with all of Purdue's points in a 7-2 run. And when Mennenga's 3 with 4:13 left cut the deficit to 54-51, Purdue went back to Edey, who drew a foul and made two free throws.
Then, when Davidson got to 58-54 with 3:30 to play, Purdue finally took advantage of Edey's presence by finding open shots and open lanes. The resulting 8-0 run allowed Purdue to pull away and the Boilermakers sealed it at the free throw line.
“I thought the difference in the game was our ability to get a lot of free throws and to make a lot of free throws,” Painter said.
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged his No. 8 Jayhawks have played some high-level hoops the past eight days, beginning with a blowout of then-unbeaten Missouri and finishing with an 84-62 romp over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday.
To clarify: They're playing at a high level in games.
“We're not a great practice team,” Self said with a smile.
That just might be the only fault he can find these days. Gradey Dick had 20 points to lead six Kansas players in double figures scoring Saturday. Dajuan Harris Jr. had 10 points and 10 assists while Kevin McCullar Jr. had 11 points and 11 boards. And the Jayhawks (10-1) forced 23 turnovers that often turned into easy baskets at the other end.
“I think we're getting better,” Self said. “That's the best we've defended all year.”
Indiana (8-3) played most of the way without second-leading scorer Xavier Johnson, who hurt his right ankle less than 10 minutes into the game. The senior guard, who’d been averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists, was hurt scrambling for a loose ball. He returned on crutches wearing a walking boot to watch the second half from the bench.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and nine blocks for the Hoosiers, who couldn't overcome 23 turnovers and a 50-24 disparity on points in the paint. Race Thompson and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 11 points apiece.
