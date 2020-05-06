JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State is promoting Jason Shay to fill the head coaching vacancy that arose when Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest.
Shay, who is 1991 graduate of Galesburg and a 1998 graduate of Western Illinois University, was an assistant on Forbes’ staff at ETSU the last five seasons. The Buccaneers went 130-43 during that time for the program’s best record over a five-year stretch in school history.
ETSU went 30-4 this year, set a single-season school record for victories and won the Southern Conference’s regular-season and tournament titles.
Shay said in a statement released by the university that he is “humbled, excited and thankful for this opportunity.”
“I understand the expectations and standards that have been built for the men’s basketball program and guarantee I am going to give my very best every day.”
ETSU had been seeking a coach since Wake Forest hired Forbes on Thursday to replace the fired Danny Manning. Shay had been serving as interim coach while school officials decided on Forbes’ permanent replacement.
Before coming to ETSU, Shay worked as an assistant coach at North Dakota, Northwest Florida State College, Tennessee, Milwaukee and Mercyhurst (Pennsylvania) College. He’s a former Iowa walk-on.
NCAA rejects Ollie’s appeal
HARTFORD, Conn. — An NCAA panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.
The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings.
In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.
The Committee on Infractions said the violations mainly stemmed from improper pickup games at which student managers kept statistics for coaches; the use of a video coordinator as a coach, which resulted in more than the allowable number of coaches; and free training sessions provided to three players by a trainer who was friends with Ollie.
The NCAA issued a three-year, show-cause order for the former head coach for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, providing misleading statements to investigators, and failing to monitor his staff. That means any NCAA member school that might hire Ollie must restrict him from any athletic-related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply.
Ollie’s attorney, Jacques Parenteau, criticized the appeal panel’s ruling.
“It is disgraceful this committee refused to consider the ample evidence produced by counsel for Kevin Ollie showing that witnesses had lied,” Parenteau wrote in an email. “Throughout this process the NCAA has repeatedly demonstrated that its number one priority is to protect UConn, its member, and will eagerly do so at the expense of Kevin Ollie’s rights.”
Ollie continues to fight his firing by UConn in March 2018. He argues there was no just cause to fire him and UConn owes him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021. The dispute is in arbitration.
Michigan’s Bajema enters transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal.
The school announced Bajema’s decision Tuesday night. He played in 10 games this past season as a freshman.
The 6-foot-7 Bajema averaged 2.6 points per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Two other Michigan players have already transferred this offseason — David DeJulius to Cincinnati and Colin Castleton to Florida.
Wildcats add transfer Sarr
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr said Wednesday he is transferring to Kentucky, giving the Wildcats an experienced 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.
“He gives us a veteran, established player who has not only played on a big stage and played well, he wants this next challenge,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement.
Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, told ESPN last week he had entered the transfer portal. In his announcement on Twitter, he called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family” and added, “I just didn’t feel like I could be at my best by returning to Wake Forest.”
Sarr will have one season of eligibility remaining. He would have to sit out the 2020-21 season under NCAA transfer rules, but Kentucky said Sarr will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility because of the coaching change at Wake Forest.
Manning was fired 11 days ago and replaced last week by Steve Forbes, who spent the previous five seasons coaching at East Tennessee State. Forbes said after taking the job that he hoped to retain Sarr and other players recruited by Manning.
Sarr was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team. He joins a Kentucky program that lost eight players from its roster but will welcome another highly rated recruiting class this fall.
