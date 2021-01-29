PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni outlined his core principles, explained his coaching philosophy and dodged questions he can’t answer yet about a quarterback controversy.
Eight days after the Philadelphia Eagles picked him to replace Doug Pederson, Sirianni stood in an empty auditorium and talked to a camera for more than 40 minutes during a virtual news conference Friday.
Sirianni values connecting, competing and accountability. He wants to build a smart team and emphasizes fundamentals.
“That’s so important to me that we have a building here where everyone is connecting,” Sirianni said. “Coaches are connecting to coaches, players are connecting to players, and coaches are connecting to players. When you have that connection, when you build these connections, you’ll end up pushing a little bit harder for someone that you know and someone that you care for and someone that you love. That’s what we want to try to develop.”
Sirianni wants his team to embrace competition.
“Just like it’s important to practice a play to get good at that play so you can run it in a game, it’s important to practice competing,” he said. “The parity in this league is so tight. Every game comes down to a one-score game. We have to pour that into our DNA here in Philadelphia. In the meeting room, it’s important that we compete. On the field and also off the field, we’re constantly going to be competing with each other.”
Despite his passion for competition, Sirianni wasn’t ready to say whether Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts would battle for the starting job. He spoke to both quarterbacks and is eager to work with them.
“They’re top-notch quarterbacks,” Sirianni said. “A lot of teams don’t have any. Just really excited to work with both of them.”
Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator for the Colts the past three seasons, worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis.
Chicago Bears
hire Rumph
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have hired Chris Rumph as defensive line coach after he coached the Houston Texans’ outside linebackers this past season.
Rumph has 20 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level. His college coaching career includes stops at South Carolina State (2002), Memphis (2003-05), Clemson (2006-10), Alabama (2011-13), Texas (2014), Florida (2015-17) and Tennessee (2018-19).
Alabama won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 while Rumph was the Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach.
Rumph made his NFL coaching debut with the Texans in 2020.
Packers fire
coordinators
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga were fired Friday after the team’s second straight NFC championship game loss last Sunday.
The Packers' announcement of the moves late Friday afternoon said that Mennenga had been dismissed and Pettine wouldn't return next season. ESPN reported that Pettine's contract expired at the end of this season.
Both departures were first reported by NFL Network.
Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.
The moves come after the Packers gave up a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the first half of a 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lions add
Staley, Brunell
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions on Friday added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone and Dom Capers to their coaching staff.
Staley joins new coach Dan Campbell's staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Brunell will be the team's quarterbacks coach, and DeLeone will coach inside linebackers. Capers was hired as a senior defensive assistant.
This is Staley's 11th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles — he was a special teams quality control coach before taking over the running backs in 2013. He was also a running back as a player for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Steelers from 2004-06.
Brunell played quarterback from 1993-2011 for Green Bay, Jacksonville, Washington, New Orleans and the New York Jets.
DeLeone is entering his 10th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past two seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a defensive quality control coach from 2013-14, assistant linebackers coach from 2015-17 and inside linebackers coach in 2018. He was a defensive assistant with the New York Jets in 2012.
Capers enters his 47th season as a coach, his 35th in the NFL. He was a head coach for the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2001-05).
Vrabel promotes
assistant coaches
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has promoted from within, moving Todd Downing to offensive coordinator on Friday.
And Vrabel also named Shane Bowen the defensive coordinator after he handled the job for the Titans without the title throughout the 2020 season.
Vrabel also announced that Luke Steckel will replace Downing as tight ends coach with Ryan Crow taking over Bowen's duties as outside linebackers coach. Matt Edwards now is assistant for special teams, and the Titans added Kenechi Udeze as assistant defensive line coach.
