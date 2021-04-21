DANVILLE — Coaches believe that good defense leads to offense.
But, sometimes their players think just the opposite.
On Tuesday afternoon in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, the second-seeded Des Moines Area Community College Bears seemingly followed the game plan of the players on its way to a 90-67 triumph over the Southeast Community College Storm at the Mary Miller Center.
"We are a good shooting basketball team, so making jump shots relaxes us a little bit,'' DMACC coach Brett Putz said. "As crazy as that sounds, we have some guys that when they see the ball go through the hoop, it helps them relax and they move the ball a little bit more.
"And it seems like our offense helps our defense play better.''
The Bears, who led 41-37 at halftime, shot an impressive 59.3 percent (16-of-27) from the field in the second half, while holding the Storm to just 25 percent shooting as DMACC outscored Southeast 49-30 in the game's final 20 minutes.
"We were right in the game at halftime,'' said Southeast coach Joel B. Wooten, who noted that the Storm's top two scorers, Kofi Hamilton and Much Biel, combined for only 8 points. "If your best two scorers don't score, than you are relying on No. 3-4-5.''
Sophomore Michael Wardy, who came into the tournament average 12.2 points per contest, did as much as he could for Southeast. He finished with a game-high 29 points but it wasn't quite enough.
"Michael played really, really well,'' Wooten said. "He is a very talented kid and I'm glad he showed out here.
"Too bad, he was the only one making shots.''
Joining Wardy in double figures for the Storm was Wil McCoy with 15.
On the other side, DMACC had all five starters reach double digits as Willie Guy and Zach Hobbs led the way for the Bears with 17 each. After that it was Ryan Schmitt with 15, Mark Bradshaw had 14 and Christian Haffner contributed 12. Schmitt also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds to give him a double-double in the victory.
Putz acknowledged that DMACC had a little rust from a nearly two-week layoff.
"As much as you want to practice through all of that stuff, you can't do it,'' he said. "I'm really proud of my guys for fighting through it. It just took a little longer than I would have liked.
"The second half was a lot better. That is who we are as a basketball team.''
DMACC will face Mott, a 57-47 winner over Johnson County, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
