Danville School District 118 has begun the process for the annual review of the ownership in education handbook for students and parents.
The meetings are open to the public and the community is welcome to share in this review process.
All meetings will be virtual through Google Meet from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The link to attend the meetings can be found here: https://meet.google.com/ygr-npfk-bui.
The link is also available on the district’s website: www.danville118.org.
Below is a schedule of the meetings:
Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Thursday, April 21, 2022
The 2021-2022 handbook and meeting link can be found at www.danville118.org/OIE.
