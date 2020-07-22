DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members will continue to discuss plans to reopen the schools for the 2020-2021 school year during a special meeting tonight.
The board will consider approving summer conditioning protocols for Danville High School’s marching band and show choir.
“This is the same process as the athletic conditioning protocols,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said. “The marching band and show choir will be following the same protocols as outlined by the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“The band conductor will wear goggles, and it is recommended that any indoor activity be held outdoors,” she said.
The marching band plan was developed to ensure that band students are able to participate in groups safely while ensuring that both the Illinois State Phase 4 expectations and current Illinois High School Association/Illinois State Board of Education “Return to Play” protocols are met as well as meeting the recommendations of the Performing Arts Aerosol Study released July 13 by CBDNA (College Band Directors National Association) and NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations).
Marching band conditioning sessions tentatively will take place Aug. 17-21 and 25-27.
Social distancing will be maintained in outdoor rehearsal spaces that will allow band students to be 6 feet apart with spots marked. No person-to-person physical contact will be permitted, including no partnered choreography, no physical contact games and no pass-through moves.
Band students will arrive to conditioning sessions in staggered, predetermined groups during a period of 30 minutes at assigned locations. Late students will not be admitted.
Wind instrument players will be required to use masks when not playing. Percussion, drum majors, colorguard and staff members will wear masks at all times. Instrumental students will be provided with a covering for the end of their instruments to mitigate aerosol particles from escaping.
Rehearsal times will be maximized to three hours per day per group. Staff will monitor and escort one band student at a time to the restroom to enforce social distancing. All food, dinner and snack breaks will be cancelled. No parent volunteers will be used or allowed in the building.
Similarly, the show choir plan was developed so that show choir students are able to participate in groups safely while ensuring that both the Illinois State Phase 4 expectations as well as current IHSA/ISBE “Return to Play” protocols are met.
Show choir conditioning sessions tentatively will take place Aug. 7-9. No singing will occur.
Social distancing will be maintained in outdoor rehearsal spaces that will allow show choir students to be 6-10 feet apart with spots marked. No person-to-person physical contact will be permitted, including no partnered choreography, no physical contact games and no hand holding.
Show choir students will arrive to conditioning sessions in staggered, predetermined groups during a period of 30 minutes at assigned locations. Late students will not be admitted.
Choir students and staff will be required to wear masks at all times. Dance areas will be marked on the ground to ensure students remain distanced while learning. Groups will be constantly supervised by staff to alleviate any need for parent volunteers. No costume measurements or fittings will take place at this time.
Conditioning times will be maximized to three hours per day per group. Staff will monitor and escort one choir student at a time to the restroom to enforce social distancing. All food, dinner and snack breaks will be cancelled. No parent volunteers will be used or allowed in the building.
Yacobi said other extracurricular programs will be discussed during the board meeting.
“Right now, we’re uncertain about a lot of things,” she said.
High school athletic directors from around the state are scheduled to meet with IHSA officials today about whether sports will be permitted to be played in the fall.
“Even though neighboring states will have sports, the governor has indicated that Illinois probably will not,” Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education John Hart said.
Also tonight, the board will:
• Consider authorizing Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., with PMA serving as financial advisor, to begin the process of refunding Bond Series 2011a and refinancing the district’s debt.
Because of the current low interest rates, the district could realize a cost savings of $2.4 million over the remaining 10 years of the 2011 bond it sold to fund the renovations of North Ridge Middle, South View Upper Elementary and Mark Denman Elementary schools.
• Discuss the hours for the new school year at various schools in the district. DHS will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 2:58 p.m. Kenneth D. Bailey Academy will be in session from 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Ridge Middle and South View Upper Elementary schools will be in session from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
At those schools, students will follow a staggered A Day/B Day schedule in which some students will attend class in-person on some days and work on lessons virtually from home on their “off” days.
“Those schools will keep the same schedule hours as last year,” Hart said. “They are not much different than last year.”
“We are also working hard to make sure all households have the same A Day or B Day schedules,” he said.
Elementary school students will attend half-day classes five days a week. The morning session will attend from 8 to 11 a.m., and the afternoon session will attend from noon to 3 p.m.
• Discuss registration for prekindergarten through 12th grade students for the 2020-2021 school year. Online registration starts today for current District 118 students and on Friday for new students to the district.
“Parents will just fill the forms out electronically,” Yacobi said. “I am encouraging all parents to register online.”
Parent with students returning to District 118 will be able to access the online registration forms starting today through a tab on the Skyward Family portal, which is the same location where parents access their student’s grades.
Parents of new students to District 118 will access a different online registration portal on a separate website starting Friday.
All registration will end Wednesday, Aug. 12.
• Hear that the Vermilion County Health Department is offering back-to-school immunization clinics next month. The clinics will be open from 9-11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20. All clinics are by appointment to maintain social distancing and safety. Call 431-2662, ext. 249 for an appointment.
“Some pediatricians still are not seeing children,” Yacobi said. “We want to let parents know those opportunities with the health department exist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.