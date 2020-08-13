DANVILLE – The Danville District 118 board Wednesday night approved newly amended 2020-2021 school calendars for its traditional schools as well as for the pre-Kindergarten programs at Southwest and Edison elementary schools.
This is the second time the traditional school calendar for 2020-2021 has been amended since being adopted by the board in February 2018. The last time the calendar was amended was in February when Illinois law changed and required that students now must attend 176 teaching days of school starting this school year.
“We’re not required to have emergency (snow) days built into the calendar as of today,” Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education John Hart told the board during the special meeting.
For the traditional calendar schools, the first day of school for students is Tuesday, Sept. 8. No school days are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 25-27. Early dismissal for winter break will be Dec. 18, with winter break running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4.
Traditional calendar school students will return from winter break on Jan. 5. No school days are scheduled for Jan. 18, Feb. 15 and May 31. March 22 will be an asynchronous day (students learning remotely on their own) while remote parent-teacher conferences take place. Spring break is set for March 29 to April 5.
The last day of school for traditional calendar students is June 10.
For the pre-Kindergarten program at Southwest, the first day of school for students is Tuesday, Sept. 8. No school days are scheduled for Sept. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 25-27. No afternoon pre-K classes on Dec. 18, with winter break running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4.
Southwest pre-K students will return from winter break on Jan. 5. No school days are scheduled for Jan. 18, Feb. 12, Feb. 15, April 16 and May 31. Spring break is set for March 29 to April 5.
For the pre-Kindergarten program at Edison, the first day of school for students is Tuesday, Sept. 8. No school days are scheduled for Sept. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 25-27. Early dismissal for winter break will be Dec. 18, with winter break running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4.
Edison pre-K students will return from winter break on Jan. 5. No school days are scheduled for Jan. 18, Feb. 12, Feb. 15, April 16 and May 31. Spring break is set for March 29 to April 5.
The last day of school for both pre-Kindergarten programs is June 9.
