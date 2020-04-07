DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members will meet via teleconference Wednesday to consider modifying the district’s administrative residency policy.
A recommendation was made by Human Resources Director Kimberly Pabst to eliminate the residency requirements for all administrators, except for the superintendent who would have one year from the date of hire to comply with residency requirements to live within the geographical boundaries of District 118.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the policy amendment would allow all other administrators – including assistant superintendents, principals, assistant principals, directors and deans – to live wherever they wish.
“The superintendent still has to live in the district,” she said. “But lifting the residency requirements for the other administrators would help with recruitment efforts.”
Also on Wednesday, the board will:
• Consider a bid for various produce from Central Illinois Produce of Danville, formerly known as Vermilion Valley Produce, for the 2020-2021 school year. The district anticipates spending $100,000 on produce next school year.
• Consider a bid for various milk, cottage cheese and sour cream products from Prairie Farms for the 2020-2021 school year. The district anticipates spending $270,000 on dairy products next school year.
• Consider a bid of $46,016 for copier/printer paper from Contract Paper Group of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for the 2020-2021 school year.
