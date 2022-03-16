The COVID-19 omicron variant surge of early 2022 continues to take its toll in Vermilion County, even as new cases of the virus have stall.
Another death was recorded by the Vermilion County Health Department on Wednesday, raising the local toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 292.
But statistics from health officials showed that there were no new COVID-19 cases reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
The total local case count since the pandemic began remained at 27,825.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.18% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45.6%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 64.12%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
