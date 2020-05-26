These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
DEFENBAUGH, Sherry Lee Thompson, 65, died May 22, 2020. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, has been entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later time at Second Church of Christ.
CAYUGA, Ind.
LARRANCE, John D., 60, died at 8:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 25, 2020 at his sister's residence in Cayuga. There will be no services. Inurnment: At a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind., is assisting the family with arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
DAVIS, Ralph, 74, died unexpectedly Friday, May 22, 2020, in Veedersburg. As per his request, cremation services will be provided with no public services. Maus Funeral Home has been trusted with services.
HOOPESTON
MEANS, Joseph Bernard, 92, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. Outdoor visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church Gymnasium, 323 E. Seminary, Hoopeston. A family graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Floral Hill Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
Kramer, IND.
DEAN, Gretchen Ranae (Johnston), 50, died at 1:03 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Services: 2 p.m. Interment: Rainsville Cemetery.
TILTON
O’BANION, Daniel D., 73, died at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Burial: Private; National Cemetery in Danville. The Robison Chapel in Catlin, is handling service details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.