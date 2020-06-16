These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
SMITH, Donald L., 89, of Danville, passed away at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is in charge of arrangements.
FOOR, Jesse Lawrence, 92, of Chrisman, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence. At his request, no public services are planned. Interment will be private at a later date. Templeton Funeral Home of Paris is assisting with arrangements.
RITENOUR, Anne C., 94, died June 9, 2020. Burial of cremains in Lower Mound Cemetery, Covington. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
RODGERS, Beverly l., 62, of Hoopeston, died Monday June15, 2020 at home. Private family services at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at West Liberty Church of Christ. Burial in West Liberty Cemetery.
FOSTER, Dorothy R., 99, died at Parkway Manor in Marion, IL, where she had resided for five years. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery, Veedersburg.
BULLOCK, Brian A., 48, died at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in State Line, Ind. Services: 610 Woodard St., State Line, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. Illinois time/2 p.m. Indiana time.
FALLATTI, Wanda M., 74, of Westville, passed away at 6:03 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton. Services: 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Georgetown Cemetery. Her arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
DAVIS, Rosemary, 73, of Williamsport, Ind., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital in Danville, Ill. Visitation: noon – 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Private family services will follow. Burial: Sunset Cemetery in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.