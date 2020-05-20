These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
TAYLOR, William D. Services: Private at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on May 22, 2020, on the Leek and Sons Funeral Home Facebook page.
SUTTON, JoLynn (Thornsbrough). Graveside rights: Gundy Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Rortvedt Funeral Services has been trusted with services.
YOUNG, Dennis Wayne, Sr., 69, of Danville died at 7:09 a.m. May 20, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: Private; 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Inurnment: Danville National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: Private; 1– 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
CONRAD, Norman G., 81, of Cayuga, died at 4:49 p.m. CDT Monday, May 18, 2020, at OSF HealthCare in Danville. Services (family): 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi, Ind. Burial: Eugene Cemetery in Eugene, Ind. Visitation (public): Noon to 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 23, 2020. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.