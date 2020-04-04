These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Saturday:
GIRARDIER, Carbette “Sonny,” 93, died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Ambia, Ind., surrounded by loved ones. He will be laid to rest at Crestview Cemetery in St Clair, Mo.
STARK, Paul D., died at OSF Hospital in Danville, on April 2, 2020, at the age of 67. A private service for Paul will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville, Ill. Burial: St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Westville.
