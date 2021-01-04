These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
AUGUSTSON, Mary Louise, 64, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
BLARY, Donald W., Jr., died peacefully at Franciscan Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home.
DAVIS, Jimmie N. Sr. 88 passed this life at 12:04 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home.
FERRIS, Clarence E., 94, passed away Friday, January 1, at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
FOREMAN, Pansy Laverne (Hawkins), 88, passed away 3:30 a.m. at Accolade Health Care in Danville. Private family celebration: Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation: 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the funeral home.
HALLORAN, Helen S., and life-long resident of Ellicottville and Great Valley, New York, died on New Year’s Day 2021. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
HUTSON, Anna, 81, passed away at 5:24 p.m. December 31, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. A private family service: Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
MOYER, Michael (Mike), 40. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church. Watson Cremation Services in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
SMITH, Gerald “Jerry,” 89, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2020, in Danville. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. on July 29, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IND.
WALSH, Sherry Steege, passed away Jan. 2 at home. The family will hold a private memorial at New Hope Christian Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home, Crawfordsville.
PENCE, IND.
HOLLIS, Dorothy Louise (Hart), 81, passed away at 11:33 a.m. CST on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. EST until service time at 1 p.m. Burial: Jordan Cemetery in Pence.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
ROOP, Robert General, 76, went to his eternal home with his Lord January 3, 2021. Graveside services: 1 p.m. EST Friday, January 8, 2021, at Lower Mound Cemetery north of Perrysville, Indiana. There will be no visitation. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
GEORGE, Edward “Ed,” 84, passed peacefully at his farm at 9:27 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. Private family services: Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
WEST LEBANON, IND.
GOODART, Cindy Jo (Sibert), 49, passed away on December 28, 2020 at her residence. Visitation: Riverview United Methodist Church in Independence, Attica, Ind., Friday, January 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. Grady Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WESTVILLE
HOLYCROSS, Oliver “Gene,” 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Private family service: Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery, Covington, Ind.
SHAW, Sandie L., 50, passed away Saturday, January 2. Visitation: 10 a.m. to Noon Friday, January8 at Grape Creek Baptist Church. Services: Noon Friday at the church. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is assisting the family.
WINGATE
CARRELL, Donald, 89, passed away 9:47 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, in Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Private family services: Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Public graveside services: 3 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, in Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.
