These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CURRY, Michael, R., 50, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton.
FARES, Tara Lin Laird, 49, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Second Church of Christ with Pastor Greg Taylor officiating. Burial: Sunset Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the church.
FORD, Rick L, 73, passed away on December 3, 2021 at St. Joseph OSF Hospital in Bloomington. Services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation or Georgetown Band Boosters. Please join Rick’s family in sharing fond memories on his Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneral home.com.
HAND, Max E., 69, passed away on December 5, 2021 at VA Illiana Healthcare in Danville. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton.
NORD, Douglas II, passed away on December 5, 2021 Visitation: Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac. Blurton Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
HOOPESTON
TROXEL, Barbara Faye, 80, passed away at 3:53 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
VITS, Joan, 91, passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
OAKWOOD
JUVINALL, Richard P. 79, passed away at 7:28 p.m. Sunday, December 5,2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Robison Chapel.
POTOMAC
HOWIE, Rhoanda Ann, 57, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at her home.
WESTVILLE
JONES, Roger E., 69, passes away at 12:10 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
ARCOLA
MELTON, Mary A., 73, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Arcola Healthcare. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton.
SAVOY
NICKLAS, Sylvia (Sybe), 86,passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday December 18, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign with Father Joseph Donton Officiating. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: Friday, December 17, 2021 at Freese Funeral Home in St. Joseph from 5-7 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m.
PERRYSVILLE, IND.
ROLLINS, Larry B. Jr., 64, passed away on December 5, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Services: 6 p.m. EDT Saturday, December 11, 2021, at West Liberty Church of Christ in Covington, Ind; Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation: 3-6 EDT on Saturday, December 11, 2021, until time of services at the church.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
HALL, Marlin Keith, 81, passed away at his residence on Monday, December 6, 2021 with his family at his side. Services: 1 p.m. EDT Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg with Pastor Gary Johnson presiding; Burial: Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. EDT on Saturday, December 11, 2021, until time of services at the funeral home.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
STEPHENS, Robert E. Lee “Gator’, 63, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Service: 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Visitation: 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or Wounded Warrior Project.
DENVER
TULL, Kathryn Muriel Wolter, 92, passed away recently at home. Her wis was to be cremated and buried next to her parents in Danville. A graveside gathering for the family will be held in the summer of 2022.
