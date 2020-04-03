These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DOLBEE, Dorothy L., 81, of Danville, died at 8 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at O.S.F. Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
HIRES, Mary M., 82, of Danville, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital in Danville. There will be a private family service, with entombment at Resurrection Cemetery.
SMITH, Charles, 80, of Danville, died late Wednesday night at North Logan Health Care. Charles did not wish to have a visitation or funeral service.
SYASS, Essie Earl, 75, of Danville, transitioned from life to eternity at 10:50 a.m. March 30, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Funeral Services will be private.
MANION, Paul T., of St. Louis, Mo., passed from this life on April 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19, private family services have already been held.
PAYNE, Todd A., 63, of Perrysville, Ind., died on March 30, 2020, at his home. Services: Private family service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
STARK, Paul, 67, of Westville, died Apr. 2, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. His services will be private. Burial: Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
