These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Saturday.
KINDER, Helen Louise Hayes, 101, of Catlin, died peacefully at noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Inurnment: Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling the arrangements.
SWANEY, Martha Ann, 96, of Covington, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Waters of Covington, where she had resided for the past year. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shelby Funeral Home of Covington, and they are pending at this time.
LYONS, V. Josephine (Jo), 81, of Covington, Ind., died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in National Park Medical Center, Hot Springs, Ark. Davis Smith Funeral Home in Hot Springs, Ark., is assisting the family and a private family service will be held at a later date.
