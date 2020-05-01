These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
MAYER, Antha R., 67, of Danville, died at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at O.S.F. Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
SHAW, Phillip Lavon Shaw, 80, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at OSF in Danville. Services: Private; 11 a.m Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Viewing: 3 - 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
BISMARCK
RODERICK, Charlie, 80, died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. The family is planning a memorial visitation for June or July, with burial at Huffman Cemetery near Bismarck.
CAYUGA, IND.
FOSTER, Buddy R., 56, of Cayuga, died at 7:40 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Union Hospital. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
PEORIA
WEICHERDING , Mary Lorraine, 90, formally of Danville, died April 21, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Peoria.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.
BRITTAIN, Patricia Ann (Miller) Emry, 74, died at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Services: Private; Grady Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Burial: Kokomo Memorial Park.
