Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.