These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday.
HATFIELD, Robert L. “Bob,” 76, of Hoopeston died at 10:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Gibson Area Hospital. Visitation: 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A private family funeral service will be held with a public graveside service at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at East Lynn Cemetery in East Lynn.
ALBERTSON, Cynthia S. “Cindy” (Jackson), 68, of Lafayette, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Vincent Patient Hospice in Indianapolis. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home. Interment: Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette.
HOLYCROSS, Reva Elaine, 85, of Perrysville, died Sept. 6 in Danville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
LEEMAN, Deborah J., 62, of Ridge Farm, died at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Funeral services: noon Thursday, Sept. 10, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Robison Chapel.
HUNT, William E. “Bill,” 90, of Sun City, formerly of Danville, died Sept. 2 in Sun City. A specific date for a memorial service has not been set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUTLER, Walter Carl, 91, formerly of Veedersburg, died at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary Healthcare in Lafayette, Ind. Graveside service: 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 10, at Danville National Cemetery in Danville, Ill. Dickerson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELLIS, Raymond F. “Shorty,” 93, of Westville, died at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Funeral service: Noon Wednesday at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Robison Chapel.
PHIPPS, Lonnie Gene, 70, of Williamsport died at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 10, at Grady Funeral Home, 110 S. High St., West Lebanon. Service time: 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Military honors will follow.
