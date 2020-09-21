These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
HALCOMB, Odette Leona (André), went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. A celebration of life will take place in the future at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville.
MYERS, Darrell W., was called home September 19, at 3:59pm, surrounded by his family. Burial: VA National Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: Wednesday, September 23rd from 4 – 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Oakwood. Services will be private.
TODD, Corabelle, 94, passed away on Thursday September 17, 2020. Corabelle has been laid to rest at Johnson Cemetery in Danville.
LAFAYETTE, IND.
PREWETT, Debra “Debbie” K., 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, September 19, 2020, at IU Arnett Hospital. Services: Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Christian Church (329 North 6th St., Lafayette, IN 47901) at 1 p.m. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church. Burial: Meadow View Cemetery, Lafayette. Fisher Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
MELLOTT
HELGERS, Candace “Candy,” passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 18, 2020. Memorial Gathering: Tuesday, September 22 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene from 4 – 8 p.m. Celebration of her life will be Wednesday, September 23 at 11 a.m. in the church. Maus Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
PINE VILLAGE, IND.
ANDERSON, Robert C., 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 13, 2020, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living in Attica. Services: Private; at the family farm in Pine Village. Internment: Mound Cemetery, Pine Village.
TILTON
BENNETT, Donald Joe Sr., 96, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at VA Illiana Healthcare in Danville. Services: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.
CLAYPOOL, Mary Etta (Sprinkle), 80, passed away at 7:52 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence. Visitation: Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m. Interment: Highland Cemetery.
