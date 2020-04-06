DANVILLE
MORELAND, John E., 95, of Danville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Burial will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
AVE, Terry Chris, 81, of Danville died at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A private, family-only committal will be held in Sunset Memorial Park and a Celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville, is assisting the family. Cremation rites will be accorded, and inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
WALKER, Ajay Avonta, 2-week-old son of Adrianna Conner and Jiquary Walker of Danville, died April 2, 2020. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Oakwood.
COLLISON
MEADOR, Terry W, 70, of Collison, died at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A private family graveside service will be held. Visitation of family and friends will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
HOOPESTON
BELL, Barbara, 59, of Hoopeston died at 1:20 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
OGDEN
ANDERSON, Phyllis M., 83, of Ogden, died at 3:11a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the home of her caregiver, Janice Elwell in Danville. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Private inurnment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview. Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling arrangements.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
NOLAN, Gerald A. “Jerry,” 81, of Perrysville died at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health in Crawfordsville. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
WESTVILLE
FINLEY, Susan K., 57, of Westville, died at 4:02 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Family services will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
