These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ROBERTS, Kay M., 84.. Services: Private; 10 a.m. Tuesday May 26, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
ROBINSON, Marguerite L., 99, of Danville, died at 2:46 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St.
HOOPESTON
CARLSON, Marjorie Imogene McKinney, 90, died at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
ROBINSON, Janiece Lyvette, 59, died at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home. Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
STONE BLUFF, IND.
HANCOCK, George Arnold, 84, died at 7:45 a.m. Saturday May 23, 2020, at Doctor’s Hospital in Bremen, Ind. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 and continue until the time of service. Burial: Osborn Prairie Cemetery near Stone Bluff. Arrangements entrusted to Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg.
