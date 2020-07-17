These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
JENKINS, Rodney Joe, 68, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home. According to his wishes he was cremated and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
SETSER, Charles David, 83, passed away at 5:50 a.m. in Arcadia Health in Danville, on July 16, 2020. Services: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
SOOLEY, Betty S., 87, went to be with Jesus at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Danville. Private burial: Danville National Cemetery. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, also at First Baptist Church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
ATTICA, IND.
SICHTS, Joyce Ann (Wineinger), 83, passed away with family at her side, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. Services: Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Sunday, July 19, from 2 p.m. until the memorial service at 4 p.m. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
COVINGTON, IND.
PEER, Sarah Alice, 92, passed away at 11:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 16, 2020 at The Waters of Covington. Services: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EDT at Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind.
ROSSVILLE
BERNARD, James R. “Jim,” 80, of Rossville, passed away at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mann’s Chapel. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
YEATS, Betty Jacqueline, 95, passed away at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
SIDELL
HUFFMAN, Robert L. Huffman, 62, passed away at 5:22 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. Services and burial will be private. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details.
