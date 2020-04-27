These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday.
DANVILLE
PRENDERGAST, Kathleen A., 70, of Danville, died at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at O.S.F. Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
WEICHERDING, Mary Hooley of Danville died Wednesday, April 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A Catholic Mass will be at 11 a.m. May 8 at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN
DIXON, Donald S., 70, of Champaign, died at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
COVINGTON, Ind.
MARTIN, Robert L., 92, of Covington died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. A private graveside service will be at Lower Mound Cemetery. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.
IGO, Susan Diane, 64, of Grand Island, formerly of Danville, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.
