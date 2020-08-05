These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
SHULTS, William, 72, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Richland Nursing and Rehab in Olney, IL. Services: Noon Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Alvin Church of God. Burial: Walnut Corner Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
FITHIAN
SEEKY, James G., 65, passed away at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
HOOPESTON
WILLIAMSON, Sue Ellen, 67, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Services: 6 p.m. Monday, August 10 at her farm.
WESTVILLE
HOWARD, Clara Leone, passed away surrounded by love and family on August 1, 2020. There will be no visitation. Graveside Service: Sunset Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020. Her family entrusted her arrangements to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville.
