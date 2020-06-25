These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
DUDICH, Barbara “Bobbie,” 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EARLE, Dorothy Q., 89, passed away on June 23, 2020. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
FARR, Betty, 101, formerly of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence. Services: will be announced at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of her arrangements.
