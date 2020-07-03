These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
COLE, Gary R., Sr., 68, passed away at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville on July 3, 2020. Services: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation:, July 7, 2020 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
DOGGETT, Terry Lee, 72, died July 2, 2020, in Muncie, Ind. Arrangements are pending at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville.
FREY, Jodie Ann, 55, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. Memorial services: 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington.
GOODWIN, Donald Frank, 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m. (EST), Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Covington, at a later date.
LOY, Mark K., 63, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
