These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
WILBER, Gordon Gene, 85, passed away at 1:43 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at home. Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Partlow Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home to assist the family.
COLLINS, Charlotte June, 98, formerly of Catlin, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Madison Oviedo in Oviedo. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
PARIS
HALL, Mary Diane (Egan), 73, passed away Thursday June 18, 2020, at her residence. Burial: St. Aloysius Church in Paris. Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
