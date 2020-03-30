These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday.
DANVILLE
SYASS, Essie E., 75, of Danville, died at 10:50 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St.
ALVIN
SILZER, Thomas “Tom” Carl, 72, of Alvin, died at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Due to recent events, memorial services will be held at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
HOOPESTON
SCOTT, Harston “Bub,” 92, of Hoopeston died at 3:05 p.m. Friday March 27, 2020, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. A family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
