These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
ROBINSON, Marguerite Louise, 99, died May 24, 2020, peacefully in her home with her family. A Private Homegoing Service: 11 a.m Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Viewing: 1 – 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment: Danville National Cemetery.
WATSON, Janet, 94, of Danville, left her life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home. A private family only entombment will take place at Swan Court Mausoleum in Sunset Memorial Park. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, have been entrusted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.