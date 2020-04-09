These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
HALL, Robert E., 74, of Danville, passed away at 12:46 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
WHELCHEL, Lester E. Jr., 68, of Danville, died at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
CREIGHTON, Helen Elizabeth, 97, of Armstrong, died at 4:52 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, in Urbana. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial: Partlow Cemetery.
ATEN, James, 71, formerly of Perrysville, died April 7 in Defiance. Private funeral noon EDT April 14 at DeVerter Funeral Home. Visitation 10 a.m. until noon EDT. Burial: Aten Cemetery in Hidalgo, Illinois.
ENGELMANN, Ernest Van, 94, died peacefully on April 7, 2020, in the home of his son, Michael, with loved ones by his side. Private graveside services at the Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood.
CAMP, Franklin P. Sr., 72, of Westville, died at 3:44 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.