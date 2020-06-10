These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
SCERING, Dr. Richard G., 88, passed away at 3:10 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (EST), Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington.
MCKINNEY, Carla Sue, 67, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Methodist IU Hospital in Indianapolis. Services: 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Visitation: Noon Friday and continue until the time of service at 2 p.m. Burial: Mt Hope Cemetery in Covington.
