DANVILLE
KELLY, Steve, died peacefully at his home on the morning of January 26, 2021 surrounded by family. Graveside services: February 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Springhill Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center has been entrusted with arrangements.
KOSS, John, 98, passed away Wednesday January 27, 2021. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a graveside committal at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 210. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home assisted the family.
RYAN, Jacqueline “Jackie,” died Monday, January 25, 2021. Private visitation and services: Friday, January 29, 2021 at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
CARROLLTON, TEXAS
ROMINE, Samuel Smith, 83, passed away on January 23, 2021, at home with family by his side in Carrollton, Texas. Sam was cremated and there will not be a funeral at this time.
CAYUGA, Ind.
KING, Connie Sue, 60, passed away at 10:09 a.m. EST Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Services: 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Cayuga Christian Church Youth Center. Burial: Silver Island Cemetery in rural Kingman. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. EST Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Youth Center and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Deverter Funeral Home assisted the family.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
HUGHES, Edith Patricia "Pat" Ann, 89, passed away at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral services: 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the First Assembly of God. Burial: Hopewell Cemetery in Gessie. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. EST until time of services at the church. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
POTOMAC
REMOLE, Frances I. Remole, 95, passed away at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, in Danville. Services: 1 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Potomac Church of the Nazarene. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, at the church. Burial: Potomac Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
ROSSVILLE
DARDING, Dorothy Louise, 93, passed away at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at her home. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston. Visitation: 10 - 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial: Rossville Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
SPISOK, Michael E. “Mike,” 80, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home. A graveside service will be conducted in late April or early May with Military Rites being accorded by the Westville American Legion Post #51. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville is assisting the family.
