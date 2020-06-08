These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
BARTLEY, Sandra L. (Gash), 77, of Danville, died in Urbana Sunday, June 7, 2020. Visitation: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Burial: White Cemetery in Tompkinsville, Ky.
WATSON, Patricia Ann “Pat,” died June 5, 2020. There will be a family memorial service when circumstances permit.
WITHERSPOON, Lela (Roberts), 83, died June 5, 2020 after battling cancer. Lela will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be set at a later date.
WOODROW, Lulu Belle Trott, died Saturday June 6, 2020 at 6:49 p.m. at her home at Autumn Trace in Attica, Ind. Services: 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MOORE, Donna, 73, of Hoopeston, died at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at IMH Resident Home in Watseka. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
SAMPSON, Roger Allen, died at his home in Reed City, Mich., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. Cremation has taken place and no service is planned.
PATE, Mary C., 73, died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on June 4, 2020, at 3:50 p.m. Services: Sunset Memorial Park on Friday June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
BUCKLEY, Michael “Mike” Seymour, 74, died in the emergency room of the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 4:07 a.m. Visitation: Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, June 11, from 5 – 8 p.m. Services: At the funeral home on Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Burial: Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
