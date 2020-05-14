These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
DANVILLE
RICHER, Patricia A., 76, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements. Please join Patricia’s family in sharing memories, photos, or to Send Hugs through her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
BLOOMINGTON
STATON, Susan Margret, 71, of Bloomington, formerly of Hoopeston, died at 2:53 a.m.. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Serivces: a private family graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
SAN DIEGO, CALIF.
BROOKWALTER, Michael Lee, 56, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Wellington, died May 8, 2020, from COVID-19. Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held at this time. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
WESTVILLE
CREIGHTON, Elizabeth “Pat,” 97, of Westville, died at 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Danville. Private family services: Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville.
DUNHAM, EmmaLou Dunham, 86, of Westville, died at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
