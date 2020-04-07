These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
CATLIN
BROADWAY, Lisa M., 58, of Catlin, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Services: Private graveside rites will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola.
HOOPESTON
JOHNSON, Roy Kenneth, of Hoopeston, died early the morning of April 4, 2020. Services: will be private and scheduled at a future date. Burial: Floral Hills cemetery, Hoopeston.
JASPER, TEXAS
FRANKLIN, Tonya, 51, formerly of Hoopeston, died at 12:56 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, in Lufkin, Texas. Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Tonya’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
PAXTON
MILLER, Rosita J., 53, of Paxton, died at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.