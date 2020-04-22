These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
SEATON, Virginia Lee (French), died Monday, April 20, 2020, at The Waters in Covington, Ind. Services: A private family service and burial at Gundy Cemetery on Friday, April 24. A Memorial Celebration is planned for June 28 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Bible Chapel in Danville. Grady Funeral Home of Williamsport, Ind., is in charge of all arrangements.
SYDES, Josephine C., 92, of Westville, died at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Ellen’s Home Germantown South, Germantown, Wis. Services: Private, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Sunset Cemetery in Danville. Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details.
