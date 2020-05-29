These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
ALEXANDER, David L., 72, died at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. He will be interred at Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
ATWOOD, Norman W., 54, died at 1:07 a.m. on April 26, 2020, at O.S.F. Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
WILSON, Rose, 75, died at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at McLean County Nursing Home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
