These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday.
DANVILLE
CARPENTER, Troy, 52, of Danville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CUMMINGS, Ruth Marilyn Haworth of Danville died July 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. A private family memorial service with burial at Sunset Memorial Park will take place. Kruger-Pape Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
DIXON, James C., 62, of Danville, died at 8:16 a.m. Friday, July 31, at his home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
THOMPSON, Richard “Dick” A. Sr., 85, died March 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life: Saturday, Aug. 15, at South Side Church of Christ, 611 Forrest, Danville. Visitation at noon, and service beginning at 1 p.m.
TROXEL, Margaret, 84, of Danville died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation will be held from just prior to the service from 9-10 a.m.
BISMARCK
ANDREWS, Teresa Ann, 63, of Bismarck died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, with family by her side. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Sunset Funeral Home. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
FITHIAN
SEELY, James G., 65, of Fithian, died at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Military honors service and burial: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Fort. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Mich. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is assisting the family.
HOOPESTON
LANE, Thomas Albert, 92, of Hoopeston died at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at his home. Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.