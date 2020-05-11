These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
SALTER, Teddia Lynn, 63, died at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
WEDDLE, Ronald R., 78, of Danville, died at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020. Private visitation and services will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin.
CAYUGA, IND.
RAHM, Gary Lee, 72, of Cayuga, died at 5:29 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A private family visitation and funeral will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga. Burial: Coal Creek Cemetery south of Covington.
CHAMPAIGN
O’BRYAN, Gerald (Jerry), died April 27 at 7:11a.m. at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Plans are pending for a memorial service at a later date. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm, Champaign, is assisting with arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
RICHARDS, Jerry L., 76, formerly of Danville, died Friday, May 8, 2020. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in his honor at a later date. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
HOOPESTON
GOOD, Mary Ann, 66, died at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A private family graveside service will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
MATTOON
STAHL, Celestine L. (Lowe) Gash, 97, died peacefully Friday at 3:26 p.m., May 8, 2020, at the Palm Terrace in Mattoon. The family will gather for a private visitation and funeral at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
HUFFMAN, Barry, 65, died at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
TALLAHASEE, FLA.
LAZZELL, Gary D., 66, of Tallahassee, Fla., died at 8:55 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at home with his wife and family by his side. There won’t be a service at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.