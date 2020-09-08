These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CORLEY, James H., 72, of Danville, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at his home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
FLESHER, Keith, 92, of Danville, died Sept. 6 at North Logan Healthcare in Danville. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Sunset Memorial Park. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
HARRINGTON, Patrick Lee, 52, of Danville died at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 20 at his home in rural Danville. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. CST Saturday, Sept. 12, at the United Methodist Church, 284 W. Depot St., Perrysville, Ind. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
CALVERT, Beverly Jean (Schultz), 92, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
NICCUM, Ralph Lloyd, 75, of Oakwood, died Saturday, Sept. 5, at home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Stearns Cemetery.
FINK, Vernon II, 69, of Tab, died Saturday, Sept. 5, at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service: 1 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 12, at the family home in Tab. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
