These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
FOGLE, Michael “Mike” Wayne Jr., 56, passed from this life into his heavenly home at 8:20 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. A walk-thru visitation: Wednesday, July 22 at Sidell Assembly UPC from 10 a.m. to noon. Services: Personal family and church family only.
HIX, Vernon C. Jr., “J.R”, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Stearns Cemetery in Fithian.
HOLST, Carl “Pete,” 73, passed away on July 17, 2020 at 12:37 a.m. in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: Private. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
MISKUS, Beverly J. (Huston), 93, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2020, peacefully at home. Services: Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
MARIAGE, Josephine Ellen, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Bayfront Health Hospital in Brooksville, Fla. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown.
CHEW, Martha L. “Teal,” 89, passed away at 9:45 a.m. EDT Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Clinton Gardens in Clinton, Ind. Services: Noon EDT Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cayuga Christian Church Youth Center. Burial: Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind. Visitation: 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, July 22, 2020, until time of services at the Youth Center. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana in charge of arrangements.
HOFFMAN, Max Norman, MD, died Tuesday, April 21 at his retirement home in Huntsville, Alabama. The funeral was held on July 11, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Huntsville. Burial: Covington’s Mount Hope Cemetery.
NEWKIRK, Joshua Lee, 20, of Covington, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Shelby Funeral Home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Shelby Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing.
STEWART, Ruth M., 84, died at 8:41 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Private services and burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
BOUTON, Dorothy B. (Tucker)Brown, “Cookie” received her wings and went to walk with Jesus on July 18, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. Services: 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
DAILEY, Alice Louise, 77, peacefully left this life surrounded by her three children on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living Facility. Services: 2 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery, Ridge Farm. The family has entrusted her care to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
