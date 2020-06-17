These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CARTER, Kay passed away June 10 at Gardenview Manor.
INDIANOLA
WALSH, Janet Elaine, 68, passed away at 11:07 p.m. June 15, 2020. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday June 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation: one hour prior to services at the church. Rortvedt Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
KILBY, Sandra L., 71, of Perrysville, passed away unexpectedly at 3:03 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence. Services: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT at Hopewell Cemetery in Rileysburg, Ind. Visitation: Perrysville Firehouse in Perrysville, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Deverter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
URBANA
COOK, Sherrill Kay, 79, of Urbana, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: Friday, June 19, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Park of Danville
WESTVILLE
BAKER, Linda, 68, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
