These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
COX, Joyce (Etchison), 87, died, April 29, 2020 at Danville Care Nursing Home. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private family service with burial in the Rossville Cemetery.
HURLBUT, Joyce Marion, 91, of Danville, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements. A private burial will be held at this time with a memorial service at a later date.
KINNEY, Albert “Al” J., 83, died May 2, 2020, at his home in Danville. Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: Private; 1 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
WOODARD, Richard L. (Dick), died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, as a result of multiple organ failure. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private family service with entombment in Sunset Memorial Park.
GEORGETOWN
HOLLINGSWORTH, Chad Walter, 41, of Georgetown, died at 8:45 p.m., Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. There are no services scheduled at this time. Chad’s family has entrusted his care to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
ROSSVILLE
BELL, Martha Marie, 80, passed away at 7:04 p.m. May 3, 2020, at Country Health Nursing Home in Gifford. Cremation rites have been accorded. Services: Private. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
SARATOGA, WYO.
Judith Kay Loudin, resident of Saratoga, Wyo., died May 1, 2020, at Saratoga Care Center at the age of 79 years. Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
