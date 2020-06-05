These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
EVANS, Robin A., 42, died at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
WALTZER, Julie M., 49, died at 4:47 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
CAMPBELL
KLOTH, Nancy A., 68, of Campbell, died at 3:59 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Rossville. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
GEORGETOWN
ICE, Donna (Evans), 78, died surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Georgetown Cemetery. Her family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
OAKWOOD
GRIMES, Walter Dean, 79, died at Heritage Health Care in Danville on June 4, 2020 at 1:25 a.m. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 – 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
VERMILION GROVE
BINKLEY, Shirley Anne (Mills), of Vermilion Grove, died June 2, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Her family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
