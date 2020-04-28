These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
BLACKBURN, Marion A., 89, of Danville, died at 11:20 a.m. April 21, 2020, at Magnolia Springs Senior Living Center. Services: Private; 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Danville National Cemetery. Visitation: 9 – 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
MCNEESE, Judy, 65, of Danville, died at 1:43 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. There are no services at this time. Her family has entrusted her care to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
TEVEBAUGH, Lawrence “Butch” Bryce, 78, of Danville, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Services: Private; Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home.
NAVARRE, FLA.
WOOD, Denzil Lee, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home in Navarre, Fla. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Ridge Farm.
SPENCER, N.Y.
CARLSON, Linda Bryan, 83, of Spencer, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Elderwood at Waverly. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. There will be no services.
